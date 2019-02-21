Robbie A. Philpott

Robbie A. Philpott, 33, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
Mr. Philpott was a native of Elizabethtown and the son of Sue Ford Philpott and the late Robert Philpott.
Survivors include his mother; two sisters, Michelle Graham and Tammy Ash; two good friends, Anna and Bryan Fraze; four nephews and a niece.
Arrangements are incomplete at Percell & Sons Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 22, 2019
