Robbie A. Philpott, 33, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
Mr. Philpott was a native of Elizabethtown and the son of Sue Ford Philpott and the late Robert Philpott.
Survivors include his mother; two sisters, Michelle Graham and Tammy Ash; two good friends, Anna and Bryan Fraze; four nephews and a niece.
Arrangements are incomplete at Percell & Sons Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Percell & Sons Funeral Home
120 Haycraft Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
270-765-6674
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 22, 2019