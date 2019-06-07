Robert "Bob" Simon, 75, of Linwood, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Signature Health Care of Hart County.
He was a native of Iowa and worked at Collis. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving one tour in Vietnam as a combat engineer with the 1st Cavalry Division.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Simon and Helen Mahems Simon; a brother, William Simon; and a sister, Linda Simon Shadle.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Sandra Simon; four children, Bonnie Petros (Jim) of Connecticut, Joy Vogt (Ralf) of New York, Patti Ramos (Richard) of Virginia and Aaron Ruiz-Simon (Annette) of Florida; 11 grandchildren, Brent, Aubrey and Amber Johnson, Madison Petros, Jonathan Simon, Jaimie Fellenz, Markus Vogt, Drew, Darian, Cristian and Jakob Ramos; and a brother, Michael Simon of Illinois.
Cremation was chosen by the family, under the direction of Winn Funeral Home in Horse Cave. Interment will be in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff. Services will be announced at a later date.
