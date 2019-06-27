Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert ‘Bob’ Simon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert "Bob" Simon, 75, of Linwood, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Signature Health Care of Hart County.



He was a native of Iowa and worked at Collis. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving one tour in Vietnam as a combat engineer with the 1st Cavalry Division.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Simon and Helen Mahems Simon; a brother, William Simon; and a sister, Linda Simon Shadle.



Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Sandra Simon; four children, Bonnie Petros (Jim) of Connecticut, Joy Vogt (Ralf) of New York, Patti Ramos (Richard) of Virginia and Aaron Ruiz-Simon (Annette) of Florida; 11 grandchildren, Brent, Aubrey, Amber Johnson and Madison Petros, Jonathan Simon, Jaimie Fellenz and Markus Vogt, Drew, Darian, Cristian and Jakob Ramos; a brother, Michael Simon of Illinois; and two great-grandchildren, Kaleb Lanning and Donovan Kennedy.



A memorial service is at 10 a.m. EST Monday, July 1, at Pritchard Place Chapel, Fort Knox. Interment with full military honors follows at 11 a.m. EST at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff. A reception for friends and family follows at Pritchard Place Fellowship Hall on Fort Knox.



Please contact Patti Ramos for military installation access pre-vetting for the Memorial Mass and reception at



Memorial contributions may be made to the Million Veteran Program or the .



Winn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



