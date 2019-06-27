Robert "Bob" Simon, 75, of Linwood, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Signature Health Care of Hart County.
He was a native of Iowa and worked at Collis. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving one tour in Vietnam as a combat engineer with the 1st Cavalry Division.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Simon and Helen Mahems Simon; a brother, William Simon; and a sister, Linda Simon Shadle.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Sandra Simon; four children, Bonnie Petros (Jim) of Connecticut, Joy Vogt (Ralf) of New York, Patti Ramos (Richard) of Virginia and Aaron Ruiz-Simon (Annette) of Florida; 11 grandchildren, Brent, Aubrey, Amber Johnson and Madison Petros, Jonathan Simon, Jaimie Fellenz and Markus Vogt, Drew, Darian, Cristian and Jakob Ramos; a brother, Michael Simon of Illinois; and two great-grandchildren, Kaleb Lanning and Donovan Kennedy.
A memorial service is at 10 a.m. EST Monday, July 1, at Pritchard Place Chapel, Fort Knox. Interment with full military honors follows at 11 a.m. EST at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff. A reception for friends and family follows at Pritchard Place Fellowship Hall on Fort Knox.
Please contact Patti Ramos for military installation access pre-vetting for the Memorial Mass and reception at [email protected].
Memorial contributions may be made to the Million Veteran Program or the .
Winn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed at www.winnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on June 28, 2019