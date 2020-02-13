Bob Rose, 84, passed peacefully Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at his home in Naples, Florida.
He was born Sept. 30, 1935, to John and Eva Rose of Ravenna. He had a strong work ethic, working for R.J. Reynolds for more than 28 years. During his life, he served as president of the E'town Band Boosters and recorded stats for the E'town High School football team. He was an active member of the Lions Club, chairman of the Glendale parade and local T-ball coach. He retired to Naples, Florida, where he sang for the Paradise Coastmen Barbershop Chorus and the Tropical Depressions Quartet.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father; as well as two daughters, Theresa Ellen ""Terri"" Rose and Mary Elizabeth ""Beth"" Rose.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Georgia ""Midge" Rose, whom he truly adored. He also is survived by a daughter, Patricia ""Patsy"" Rose Durham; a son, John Robert Rose; five grandchildren, Caroline, Tyler, Wade, Annemarie and Gracie; a great-granddaughter, Ella; and a brother, Larry Rose.
A celebration of life is being held in Naples, Florida. Arrangements will be made in Elizabethtown at a later date.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 14, 2020