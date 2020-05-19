Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert “Bobby” Gwynn Jenkins. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Gwynn "Bobby" Jenkins, 53, of Lebanon, Tennessee, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.



Bobby was born Nov. 6, 1966, in Elizabethtown. He graduated from Elizabethtown High School in 1985. While in school, Bobby was an accomplished athlete, excelling in football, diving and track and field. He was predeceased by his parents, Robert G. Jenkins Sr. and Wanda Skaggs Jenkins.



Bobby drifted for many years and struggled with homelessness and addictions. However, his interest in other human beings and his generosity towards others, was spread around the world in a video of him helping a lady obtain shelter on a cold winter night in Nashville, Tennessee. This video sparked his work with Open Table Nashville, Back Pack Beds for Homeless and Bobby's Mission of Elizabethtown. These organizations all strive to help those in need due to poverty, mental illness, addictions and many other life challenges.



Bobby's life became a path of purpose and hope. He found great joy in helping others and giving his generous smile to those in need. Please view the You Tube link "Homeless Man Saves a Freezing Mentally challenged Homeless Lady" to see him in action.



Bobby provided his friends and family the unique opportunity to understand addiction and homelessness in a powerful way. He taught us to reach for each other with whatever goodness we have to offer ... a warm cup of coffee, a smile, a warm coat, a meal in a time of need. The family invites you to reach for someone in need in whatever way feels best.



Bobby is survived by his sister, Cindi Jenkins Jackson (Thomas), a niece, Kristi Thompson, along with great-nieces, Kayla and Brooke, all of Hodgenville; a nephew, Matthew Davis (Ashley) and great-nephews, Danny and TJ of Magnolia. Bobby leaves behind his very special love, Shelley Milligan of Lebanon, Tennessee, and family.



He will be laid to rest in a private burial Wednes­day, May 20, in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens with Steve Lindstrom presiding.

