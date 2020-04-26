Robert Edwin Ash III "Robby," 37, of Elizabethtown, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at his residence.
He was born in Elizabethtown to Robert Ash Jr. and Elannette Baker. He was a big University of Louisville fan and loved baseball, particularly the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals, He enjoyed bowling until he was unable to because of his health.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Vivian Walden.
He is survived by his father, Robert Edwin (Natalia) Ash Jr. of Elizabethtown; his mother, Elannette (Donnie) Baker of Elizabethtown; a brother, Alex Ash of Elizabethtown; a stepsister, Kali (Allyssa) Buchanan, a stepbrother, Brandt-Evan (Kara) Baker; paternal grandparents, Robert Edwin (Lucy) Ash Sr. of Elizabethtown; maternal grandfather, Jim Walden; stepgrandparents, Joe (Lelia) Bennett; aunts, Stephanie (David) Mackey and Donna Jo Bennett; and numerous cousins with a special mention to Stacey (Baressa) Adams and Amy (Steven) Brandenburg.
Private graveside services are at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 28, at Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Rio Taylor officiating.
Condolences may be expressed at manakeefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 27, 2020