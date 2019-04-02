Robert A. "Rags" Ovesen

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert A. "Rags" Ovesen.

Robert A. ""Rags"" Ovesen, 82, of Hodgenville, passed away, Monday, April 1, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

He was a farmer and a former employee of the Elizabethtown Post Office.

He was preceded in death by his parents, August and Bernice Willis Ovesen.

Survivors include his wife, Cheryl Nichols Ovesen; four daughters, TaShawna (Marc) Thomas and Kaylah Carter, all of Hodgenville, and Amber Slayton and Breanna Thompson; five sons, Mark Ovesen and Terry (Katrina) Ovesen, all of Hodgenville, and Tyler Benningfield, Eli Cecil and Daniel Collett; three stepchildren, William Nichols of Buffalo and Kenneth Nichols and Jennifer Nichols both of Hodgenville; and 17 grandchildren.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 4, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Bro. Danny Rock officiating. Burial follows in Pleasant Grove Cemetery.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues at 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Funeral Home
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
(270) 358-4151
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.