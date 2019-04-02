Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert A. "Rags" Ovesen. View Sign

Robert A. ""Rags"" Ovesen, 82, of Hodgenville, passed away, Monday, April 1, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



He was a farmer and a former employee of the Elizabethtown Post Office.



He was preceded in death by his parents, August and Bernice Willis Ovesen.



Survivors include his wife, Cheryl Nichols Ovesen; four daughters, TaShawna (Marc) Thomas and Kaylah Carter, all of Hodgenville, and Amber Slayton and Breanna Thompson; five sons, Mark Ovesen and Terry (Katrina) Ovesen, all of Hodgenville, and Tyler Benningfield, Eli Cecil and Daniel Collett; three stepchildren, William Nichols of Buffalo and Kenneth Nichols and Jennifer Nichols both of Hodgenville; and 17 grandchildren.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 4, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Bro. Danny Rock officiating. Burial follows in Pleasant Grove Cemetery.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues at 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

208 West Water Street

Hodgenville , KY 42748

Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville , KY 42748
(270) 358-4151
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 3, 2019

