Robert A. ""Rags"" Ovesen, 82, of Hodgenville, passed away, Monday, April 1, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
He was a farmer and a former employee of the Elizabethtown Post Office.
He was preceded in death by his parents, August and Bernice Willis Ovesen.
Survivors include his wife, Cheryl Nichols Ovesen; four daughters, TaShawna (Marc) Thomas and Kaylah Carter, all of Hodgenville, and Amber Slayton and Breanna Thompson; five sons, Mark Ovesen and Terry (Katrina) Ovesen, all of Hodgenville, and Tyler Benningfield, Eli Cecil and Daniel Collett; three stepchildren, William Nichols of Buffalo and Kenneth Nichols and Jennifer Nichols both of Hodgenville; and 17 grandchildren.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 4, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Bro. Danny Rock officiating. Burial follows in Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues at 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
(270) 358-4151
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 3, 2019