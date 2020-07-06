Mr. Robert Alan Weaver, 43, of Radcliff, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at his residence.
Robbie was an avid fisherman and a manager for Walmart.
Robbie was preceded in death by his parents, Larry Wayne and Margaret Carol Kohlbeck Weaver.
He is survived by his loving wife, Montina Weaver; three children, Allan Thomas Basham and his wife, Felicia, Destiney Sisoumankhara and her husband, Brandon, and Lilah Weaver; six grandchildren, Kyran, Kayli, Korbyn and Kordelia Basham, and Kayson and Kayleen Sisoumankhara; his brother, Larry Weaver; his sister, Stacey Weaver; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
The funeral will be private for Robbie's immediate family only because of capacity restrictions at this time. The service will be streamed online to the Hager Funeral Home Facebook page at 1 p.m. Friday, July 10. Burial follows in Garnettsville Cemetery.
Public visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home in Brandenburg.
Condolences may be expressed at hagerfuneralhome.com.