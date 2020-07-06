1/1
Robert Alan Weaver
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Robert Alan Weaver, 43, of Radcliff, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at his residence.

Robbie was an avid fisherman and a manager for Walmart.

Robbie was preceded in death by his parents, Larry Wayne and Margaret Carol Kohlbeck Weaver.

He is survived by his loving wife, Montina Weaver; three children, Allan Thomas Basham and his wife, Felicia, Destiney Sisoumankhara and her husband, Brandon, and Lilah Weaver; six grandchildren, Kyran, Kayli, Korbyn and Kordelia Basham, and Kayson and Kayleen Sisoumankhara; his brother, Larry Weaver; his sister, Stacey Weaver; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

The funeral will be private for Robbie's immediate family only because of capacity restrictions at this time. The service will be streamed online to the Hager Funeral Home Facebook page at 1 p.m. Friday, July 10. Burial follows in Garnettsville Cemetery.

Public visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home in Brandenburg.

Condolences may be expressed at hagerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Jul. 6 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hager Funeral Home
633 Bland Street
Brandenburg, KY 40108
(270) 422-2132
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved