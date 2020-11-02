Robert Allen "Bob" Brown, 77, of Elizabethtown, died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Signature Healthcare at North Hardin.
He was a native of Meade County and a member of Sovereign Grace Baptist Church. Bob was a salesman for 40 years and an avid fisherman.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Evelyn Roark Brown; a son, Russell K. Brown; a brother, Gilbert Brown; and parents, Joseph Allen Brown and Minnie Mae Mobley Brown.
He is survived by his daughter, Rachel Brosky (John Nutt) of Elizabethtown; a son, Roger K. Brown (Deloris) of Ekron; daughter-in-law, Sherilyn Box (Robert); three sisters, Dora Robinson of Macon, Georgia, Carol Kennedy of Tampa, Florida, and Mariyln Jupin of Louisville; eight grandchildren, Kevin Brown (Shelia), Phillip Brown, Erin Hardin (Aaron), Zachary Brown (Brittnye), Sam Mason, Mallory Brandenburg (Tanner), Paul Brosky and Maggie Brosky; and seven great-grandchildren, Corri Lane Brown, Declan Hardin, Jennings Brown, Ronan Hardin, Emerson Hardin, Caroline Brandenburg and Emmersyn Hardin.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Paige Hardin officiating. Burial will be private.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues at 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.