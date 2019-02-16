Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Robert Armes, 85, of Elizabethtown, passed away Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at his home.



He was born on April 15, 1933 in Hardin County to Robert and Zelma Armes. He retired after 29 years from Elizabethtown Independent Schools where he was a teacher at Morningside Elementary and principal of T.K. Stone Middle School. Bob was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church, a 60-year Mason at Dunavan Lodge #292 in Boston and a graduate of Rineyville High School, Western Kentucky University, and Spalding University. He also was an avid woodworker and enjoyed traveling.



In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Layman Armes; and a son, Eric Robert Armes.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Anne Whitaker Armes; and his daughter, Lori Larkin (David) of Elizabethtown. He also is survived by his three grandchildren, Erin Lee (Greg) of Elizabethtown, Kyle Larkin (Carrie) of Bowling Green, and Tyler Larkin of Louisville. Also surviving are three great-grandchildren, Avery Lee, Harrison Lee, and David William Larkin.



The funeral is at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb.18, at Memorial United Methodist Church with the Rev. Neil Janes and the Rev. Don Sexton officiating. Burial follows in Hardin Memorial Park.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.



The family requests donations to Memorial United Methodist Church, the Elizabethtown Education Foundation or Hosparus Health of Central Kentucky.



Condolences may be expressed at Robert Armes, 85, of Elizabethtown, passed away Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at his home.He was born on April 15, 1933 in Hardin County to Robert and Zelma Armes. He retired after 29 years from Elizabethtown Independent Schools where he was a teacher at Morningside Elementary and principal of T.K. Stone Middle School. Bob was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church, a 60-year Mason at Dunavan Lodge #292 in Boston and a graduate of Rineyville High School, Western Kentucky University, and Spalding University. He also was an avid woodworker and enjoyed traveling.In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Layman Armes; and a son, Eric Robert Armes.He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Anne Whitaker Armes; and his daughter, Lori Larkin (David) of Elizabethtown. He also is survived by his three grandchildren, Erin Lee (Greg) of Elizabethtown, Kyle Larkin (Carrie) of Bowling Green, and Tyler Larkin of Louisville. Also surviving are three great-grandchildren, Avery Lee, Harrison Lee, and David William Larkin.The funeral is at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb.18, at Memorial United Methodist Church with the Rev. Neil Janes and the Rev. Don Sexton officiating. Burial follows in Hardin Memorial Park.Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.The family requests donations to Memorial United Methodist Church, the Elizabethtown Education Foundation or Hosparus Health of Central Kentucky.Condolences may be expressed at www.brownfuneral.com. Funeral Home Brown Funeral Home

306 College Street

Elizabethtown , KY 42701

(270) 765-2737 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close