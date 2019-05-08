Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Bryant "Bob" Blankley. View Sign Service Information Brown Funeral Home 306 College Street Elizabethtown , KY 42701 (270)-765-2737 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert "Bob" Bryant Blankley, 77, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville.



He was a native of Barren County and member of Immanuel Baptist Church. He retired after 40 years from Hardin Memorial Hospital, where he worked the last three years in MRI and was the director of the radiology department for 37 years. He never missed a day of work, a good meal or a good day of golf.



He was preceded in death by his parents, John W. Blankley and Louise Smith Mouser; and his brother, John Blankley III.



Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Janice Lindsey Blankley; two children, Jeff (Amy) Blankley and Shelly Blankley; and three grandchildren, Maddie, Emmit, and Ellie, all of Elizabethtown.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Dr. Charles Darland officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and continue at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.



Donations may be made to the Hardin Memorial Hospital Auxiliary.

