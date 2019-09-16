Robert "Robbie" Dean McAtee, 55, of Ekron, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Hanover, Indiana.



He was employed with Tenneco in Jeffersonville.



He was preceded in death by his father, Glen Murl McAtee Sr.; and two nephews, Russell Perry III and Scott Leonard.



Survivors include his wife, Tammy McAtee; six children, Leanna Denise (Matthew) Kerr, Layla Nicole McAtee, Amanda Fulton, Michael (Katie) Kerr, Matthew (Leanna) Kerr and Tabitha (Shawn) Stutenzenberger; his mother, Betsy Ann McAtee Johns; seven siblings, Rebecca (Fletcher) Carver, Murlene (Ben) Benavidez, Glen (Donna) McAtee Jr., Carl McAtee, Vanessa (Bill) Stanley, Richard Dean (Tonya) McAtee Sr. and Eric McAtee; two stepsisters, Gina (Jerry) Maggard and Gayle Rosenseld; 14 grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Burial follows in Big Spring Baptist Church Cemetery in Big Spring.



Visitation is from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues at 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.



