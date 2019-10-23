Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Donald Whelan. View Sign Service Information Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home 208 West Water Street Hodgenville , KY 42748 (270)-358-4151 Visitation 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home 208 West Water Street Hodgenville , KY 42748 View Map Funeral 11:00 AM Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church Hodgenville , KY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Donald Whelan, 85, of Hodgenville, passed away, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Helmwood Healthcare in Elizabethtown surrounded by his wife and children.



Don was born April 11, 1934, in Howardstown, and attended St. Ann School and St. Charles High School. After graduating from Bellarmine College with an accounting degree in 1956, he served in the U.S. Army in Korea for two years. After returning home, he worked briefly at the Internal Revenue Service in Louisville before joining a public accounting firm in Elizabethtown. Don obtained his CPA license, eventually becoming a partner at the accounting firm of Touche Ross & Company in Elizabethtown, then subsequently establishing his own accounting firm. He was the managing partner of Whelen, Doerr & Company until his retirement. Don was a past president of the Hardin County Chamber of Commerce and served as treasurer of the Elizabethtown Industrial Foundation for 33 years. He was a longtime member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Hodgenville and an ardent supporter of its former school.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Alice Spalding Whelan; a sister, Claire Yarber; and four brothers, Michael, Guy, Martin and James Louis.



Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Lois Ann Hughes Whelan; five daughters, Brenda Murphy, Donna (Bill) Ernst, Anita Whelan, Chris Whelan and Laura (Michael) Popp; a son, Joe (JoAnne) Whelan; two sisters, Mary (Dicky) Taylor and Rose (Bobby) Rogers; five brothers, Melvin (Mary Ann) Whelan, Eddie (Sharon) Whelan, Anthony (Debbie) Whelan, Charlie (Martha Ann) Whelan and John (Darleen) Whelan; nine grandchildren, Kelli (David) Laborda, Ryan Murphy, Matthew (Cassie) Ernst, Katie Ernst, Robert Whelan, Drew Whelan, Joey Whelan, Alec Whelan and Lucas Whelan; and numerous beloved in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Hodgenville with Father Pablo Hernandez officiating. Burial follows in St. Ann Catholic Church Cemetery in Howardstown.



Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Hodgenville, St. Ann Catholic Church in Howardstown or Hosparus Health of Central Kentucky.

