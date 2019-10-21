Robert Dwight Martin, 86, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at the Radcliff Veterans Center.
He was a native of Elvaston, Illinois, served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was the owner of Dwight Martin Trucking. He worked for CCX Trucking and F/S Company, was a school bus driver and a farmer.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Marie Richardson Martin; his parents, John Robert Martin and Lois Lydia Marshall Martin; and a sister, Kathleen Martin.
Survivors include a son, Robert Dean Martin (Sherry) of Northglenn, Colorado; two daughters, Alyce "Kay" Mesecher (Doug) of Elizabethtown and Diana Kristine Bowen (Daniel) of Hannibal, Missouri; nine grandchildren, Jeremy, Dreamma, April, Tiffany, Jennifer (Bryant), Morgan, Amanda, Jackie and Martina; eight great-grandchildren, Audrie Anna, Kaylee, Dillon, Xander, Ryker, Kayden, Cole and Myles.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues at 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to First Presbyterian Church or .
Published in The News-Enterprise on Oct. 22, 2019