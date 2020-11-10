1/1
Robert E. "Bob" Childers
Robert E. "Bob" Childers, 88, of Elizabethtown, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at his home.

Mr. Childers was the owner and operator of Childers TV & Electronics for 60 years and was a certified electronic technician with an industrial license. He was a graduate of Rineyville High School, was honorably discharged from the Navy and was a lifetime member of American Legion Post No. 113. He really enjoyed the fellowship and playing dart ball, last playing for Longview Methodist Church with a special thanks to member Joe Allen which without him would have been very difficult.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ocie Earl Childers; his mother, Hattie Jane Philips Childers; two brothers, James and Huey Childers; a wife, Peggy Lou Childers; and two grandsons, Jeremey Wade Noe and Alex Childers.

Survivors include three children, James (Phyllis) Childers, Jane (Billy) Harper and Jeffrey (Ellen) Childers; a sister, Hazel Tapp; a brother, Don Childers; seven grandchildren, Andria (Kirt) Paris, Amanda (Thomas) Smith, Jennifer Noe, Jason (Stephanie) Noe, Landen Fitzhugh, Zoie Clark and Dylan Childers; and nine great-grandchildren.

The funeral is at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues at noon Thursday at the funeral home.


Published in The News-Enterprise from Nov. 10 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
