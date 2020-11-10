Robert E. "Bob" Childers, 88, of Elizabethtown, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at his home.



Mr. Childers was the owner and operator of Childers TV & Electronics for 60 years and was a certified electronic technician with an industrial license. He was a graduate of Rineyville High School, was honorably discharged from the Navy and was a lifetime member of American Legion Post No. 113. He really enjoyed the fellowship and playing dart ball, last playing for Longview Methodist Church with a special thanks to member Joe Allen which without him would have been very difficult.



He was preceded in death by his father, Ocie Earl Childers; his mother, Hattie Jane Philips Childers; two brothers, James and Huey Childers; a wife, Peggy Lou Childers; and two grandsons, Jeremey Wade Noe and Alex Childers.



Survivors include three children, James (Phyllis) Childers, Jane (Billy) Harper and Jeffrey (Ellen) Childers; a sister, Hazel Tapp; a brother, Don Childers; seven grandchildren, Andria (Kirt) Paris, Amanda (Thomas) Smith, Jennifer Noe, Jason (Stephanie) Noe, Landen Fitzhugh, Zoie Clark and Dylan Childers; and nine great-grandchildren.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues at noon Thursday at the funeral home.





