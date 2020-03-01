Robert E. "Bob" Kennington (1950 - 2020)
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
1:00 PM
Robert E. "Bob" Kennington, 69, of Radcliff, passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at his residence.

Mr. Kennington was a veteran of the Vietnam War having retired from the U.S.Army. He also was retired from the Department of Juvenile Justice.

He was preceded in death by a grandson, Ian Patrick Kennington.

Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Joane Kennington of Radcliff; three children, Robert Kennington and his wife, Deborah, of Moore, Oklahoma, Heather DeRosa and her husband, Vincent, of Elizabethtown, and Matthew Kennington and his wife, Valerie, of Mount Washington; six grandchildren, Reagan DeRosa, Camden DeRosa, Elijah Kennington, Hannah Kennington, Noah Kennington and Jack Kennington; three sisters, Norma Sroczynski, Kay Cole and Gail Amos; a brother, James Kennington; and a host of family and friends.

The funeral for Mr. Kennington is at 1 p.m. Thurs­day, March 5, at the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove with the Rev. Tony Franklin officiating. Burial with military honors follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 2, 2020
