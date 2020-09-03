Robert Ellsworth Moreland, 88, of Vine Grove, died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at his home.



Survivors include three sons, Robert Moreland, James Moreland and Dean Moreland; six grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.



A memorial service is Sept. 26, at Interfaith Chapel in Silver Springs, Maryland.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hosparus of Central Kentucky.



Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.



