Robert Ellsworth Moreland
Robert Ellsworth Moreland, 88, of Vine Grove, died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at his home.

Survivors include three sons, Robert Moreland, James Moreland and Dean Moreland; six grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

A memorial service is Sept. 26, at Interfaith Chapel in Silver Springs, Maryland.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hosparus of Central Kentucky.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Sep. 3 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Memorial service
Interfaith Chapel
Trowbridge Funeral Home
234 West Dixie Avenue
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2204
