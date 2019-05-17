Robert Ernest Johnson, 63, of Elizabethtown, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, at University Hospital in Louisville.
He was an HVAC technician for Climate Control, a veteran of the U.S. Army and a Methodist by faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Merian Carryer Johnson.
Survivors include his wife, Diane Weller Johnson; two sons, Corey Johnson and Justin Johnson; a daughter, Lindsay Johnson; three brothers, James W. Johnson, Samuel L. Johnson and David G. Johnson; a sister, Merianne Johnson; and three grandchildren, Landon, Adrian and Logan.
A celebration of life is at 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 31, at Dixon-Atwood & Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Visitation begins at 2 p.m. Friday, May 31, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the .
Dixon-Atwood & Trowbridge Funeral Home of Elizabethtown has been entrusted with the cremation arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 18, 2019