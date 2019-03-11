Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert F. "Bobby" Hamilton Jr.. View Sign

Robert F. "Bobby" Hamilton Jr., 88, husband of Martha Jane Hager Hamilton of Flaherty, died Saturday, March 9, 2019.



He was a farmer and owner of Hidden Spring Farm, where he raised purebred and commercial cattle along with a diversified crop operation. He served on the Meade County School Board for 14 years, with 12 of those years serving as chairman. He also served several years on the Meade County Fair Board. Mr. Hamilton was a member of St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Flaherty and participated in many other local community activities as well.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Jane Hager Hamilton, with whom he celebrated more than 60 years of marriage; his parents, Robert F. Hamilton Sr. and Alice Elizabeth Bunger Hamilton; an infant daughter, Nancy Ann; and daughter-in-law, Wanda Simcoe Hamilton.



Mr. Hamilton is survived by his six children, Mary June Hamilton (Charles) Wright of Frankfort, Patricia Gail (Harold) Miller of Boone, North Carolina, Steven Louis Hamilton of Indianapolis, Alan Francis (Nancy) Hamilton of Frankfort, David Anthony (Melissa) Hamilton Sr. of Flaherty and Jeffrey Martin (Sherriann) Hamilton of Pewee Valley; his 12 grandchildren, Jennifer Miller (Matt) Weronski of Alexandria, Virginia, Angela Miller (Brandon) Veler of Raleigh, North Carolina, Chris (Emily) Hamilton of Denver, Liz Hamilton (Steven) Curtis of Noblesville, Indiana, David (Carrie) Hamilton Jr., Laura Hamilton (Andy) Reynolds and Cameron (Christie) Hamilton, all of Lexington, Olivia Jane Hamilton of Elizabethtown, Kate Hamilton, Alison Hamilton and Garrett Hamilton, all of Frankfort, and Isabel Hamilton of Pewee Valley; 14 great-grandchildren; a brother, Sam (Lois) Hamilton of Somonauk, Illinois; and a sister, Carol Ann Hamilton (Mike) Jones of Elizabethtown.



A Mass of Christian Burial is at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 14, at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Flaherty with the Rev. Jeff Hopper officiating. Burial follows in the church cemetery.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday at Hager Funeral Home in Brandenburg.



633 Bland Street

Brandenburg , KY 40108

(270) 422-2132 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 12, 2019

