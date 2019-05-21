Robert G. Stewart, 82, of Eastview, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, at his daughter's home in Louisville.
He was born in Louisville to George Stewart and Vern Flaspoehler Stewart. Robert served in the Kentucky Army National Guard and was a retired radio repairman.
In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Stewart.
Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years, Bonnie Kopp Stewart of Eastview; four children: Gerald Stewart of Ramsey, Indiana, Robin Ernst of Louisville, Brenda Patton of Shepherdsville, and James Stewart of Louisville; two brothers: George Stewart of California and Eugene Stewart of Pennsylvania; three sisters, Marianna Meurer of California, Joan DeCarlo of Texas and Sandy Gregor of California; 21 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday, May 24, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. David Stephens officiating.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
A committal service is at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 30, at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 22, 2019