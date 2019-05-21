Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert G. Stewart. View Sign Service Information Manakee Funeral Home 2098 Leitchfield Road Elizabethtown , KY 42701 7696341 Send Flowers Obituary





He was born in Louisville to George Stewart and Vern Flaspoehler Stewart. Robert served in the Kentucky Army National Guard and was a retired radio repairman.



In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Stewart.



Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years, Bonnie Kopp Stewart of Eastview; four children: Gerald Stewart of Ramsey, Indiana, Robin Ernst of Louisville, Brenda Patton of Shepherdsville, and James Stewart of Louisville; two brothers: George Stewart of California and Eugene Stewart of Pennsylvania; three sisters, Marianna Meurer of California, Joan DeCarlo of Texas and Sandy Gregor of California; 21 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday, May 24, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. David Stephens officiating.



Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.



A committal service is at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 30, at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

Robert G. Stewart, 82, of Eastview, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, at his daughter's home in Louisville.He was born in Louisville to George Stewart and Vern Flaspoehler Stewart. Robert served in the Kentucky Army National Guard and was a retired radio repairman.In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Stewart.Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years, Bonnie Kopp Stewart of Eastview; four children: Gerald Stewart of Ramsey, Indiana, Robin Ernst of Louisville, Brenda Patton of Shepherdsville, and James Stewart of Louisville; two brothers: George Stewart of California and Eugene Stewart of Pennsylvania; three sisters, Marianna Meurer of California, Joan DeCarlo of Texas and Sandy Gregor of California; 21 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday, May 24, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. David Stephens officiating.Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.A committal service is at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 30, at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff. Published in The News-Enterprise on May 22, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close