Robert "Bob" Glenn, 84, of Leitchfield, died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.



Survivors include a daughter, Debbie Saltsman; three sons, Stephen Glenn, Bart Glenn and John Glenn; 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.



The funeral is at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Cremation follows.



Visitation begins at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Williams Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store