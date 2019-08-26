Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Gonsalves. View Sign Service Information Chism Family Funeral Home 769 Highland Avenue Vine Grove , KY 40175 (270)-877-2245 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Gonsalves, 91, of Elizabethtown, passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, with his family by his side at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



Known as Speedy, or Bob, to his friends, he was born to Peter and Helen Gonsalves in Makawao, Maui. Growing up, he enjoyed fishing and swimming in the ocean when he wasn't working on the family farm.



After graduating Saint Louis High School, Class of '48, he began working for United Airlines. He met and married Irene, his loving wife of 62 years. He was subsequently drafted into the U.S. Army and quickly deployed to Korea. Upon his return, he decided to make the Army his career and was accepted into the "Boot Strap" program. Graduating from the University of Maryland, he was commissioned into the Signal Corps and went on to serve for more than 20 years that included two tours in Vietnam, where he was awarded two bronze stars. Retiring from the Army in 1969, he worked as a civil servant supervisor for 27 years.



Robert and Irene traveled and lived for several years in the Far East, namely Japan and South Korea. They also lived in Turkey for a short time and various military posts in the United States, including Hawaii.



When the time came, the family decided to put down roots in Sierra Vista, Arizona. Robert bought a house and a 50-acre tract of land. There he enjoyed tending to the cattle, turkeys and chickens he kept on the ranch. He particularly enjoyed watching the two wild peacocks and his mule, Zeb. The land and all the animals became a joyous place whenever the grandchildren would visit. He would give the grandkids wheelbarrow and tractor rides and would help them gather eggs from the multiple chicken coops he built.

In 1997, Bob and Irene decided to move closer to their children and grandchildren. They sold their home and ranch and moved to Kentucky. They volunteered many hours over the years with their church, helping every summer with the vacation Bible school program.



Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Irene; his parents; his two aunts, Mary and Francis; his brother, Arthur; his sisters, Margaret Mary; and a grandson, Ricky.



Survivors include his daughter, Roberta (David); his two sons, Randall (Kathy) and Ryan (Janet); nine grandchildren, Robert Gonsalves, Randall Gonsalves, Michael McDermott, Brittany Stokes, John McDermott, Roger Gonsalves, Mary McDermott, Nathan Gonsalves and Reid Gonsalves; six great-grandchildren, Heath and Ricky Gonsalves, Simon and Keiarra McDermott and Adeline and Charlotte Stokes; his two brothers, Peter and Alan; a sister, Manu; and several nieces and nephews.



A Mass of Christian burial for Mr. Gonsalves is at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at St. Christopher Parish in Radcliff with the Rev. Jeff Hopper officiating. A graveside service with military honors is at 1 p.m. Friday at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove and continues from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at St. Christopher Catholic Church in Radcliff. There will be a prayer service at 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

