Robert "Bob" Hitechew

Service Information
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY
40175
(270)-877-2245
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
View Map
Obituary
Robert "Bob" Hitechew, 76, of Radcliff, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at his residence.

Mr. Hitechew was retired from the U.S. Army. He also was the former owner and founder of B & H Roofing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Helen Hitechew.

Survivors include his loving wife, Darlene Hitechew of Radcliff; a daughter, Karen Piatt (Mike Caudill) of Vine Grove; a granddaughter, Tessa Caudill; a brother, Henry Hitechew (Anna), a sister, Dorothy Showman (Dennis) and a brother-in-law, Allen Custer (Jean), all of Pennsylvania; six nephews, Henry, David, Barry, Greg, Mike and Jeremy; five nieces, Cynthia, Sherry, Katina, Rhonda and Tierney; three special friends, Roy, Jack and Joe; and a host of family and friends.

Services for Mr. Hitechew are at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Military honors will be held at the funeral home following the service.

Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 7, 2020
