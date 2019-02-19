Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Jason Purcell. View Sign

Robert Jason Purcell, 46, passed away at 12:52 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



He was born March 20, 1972, in Corydon, Indiana, to Robert and Madonna Purcell.



He grew up in Tell City, Indiana, where he graduated from Tell City High with the class of 1990. He was a die-hard Yankees fan who made everyone he met smile. He knew no strangers and was loved by many.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Madonna; and his older brother, Steven Joseph Purcell.



Survivors include a daughter, Hannah; a son, Henry; two adopted nieces, Brandy and Diamond; an adopted nephew, Nicholas; two stepchildren, Francesca and Cory; two sisters, Rita Hawks of Arizona and Trina Harrison of Lincoln City; and four grandchildren, Madison, Braxton, Dante and Kaylee.



A memorial service is from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at College Heights United Methodist Church in Elizabethtown.

Visitation is from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the church.



There also will be a celebration of life from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, at The Pour Haus in Tell City. Everyone is invited to attend.



Robert Jason Purcell, 46, passed away at 12:52 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.He was born March 20, 1972, in Corydon, Indiana, to Robert and Madonna Purcell.He grew up in Tell City, Indiana, where he graduated from Tell City High with the class of 1990. He was a die-hard Yankees fan who made everyone he met smile. He knew no strangers and was loved by many.He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Madonna; and his older brother, Steven Joseph Purcell.Survivors include a daughter, Hannah; a son, Henry; two adopted nieces, Brandy and Diamond; an adopted nephew, Nicholas; two stepchildren, Francesca and Cory; two sisters, Rita Hawks of Arizona and Trina Harrison of Lincoln City; and four grandchildren, Madison, Braxton, Dante and Kaylee.A memorial service is from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at College Heights United Methodist Church in Elizabethtown.Visitation is from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the church.There also will be a celebration of life from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, at The Pour Haus in Tell City. Everyone is invited to attend. Funeral Home Brown Funeral Home

306 College Street

Elizabethtown , KY 42701

(270) 765-2737 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 20, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close