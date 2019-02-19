Robert Jason Purcell, 46, passed away at 12:52 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
He was born March 20, 1972, in Corydon, Indiana, to Robert and Madonna Purcell.
He grew up in Tell City, Indiana, where he graduated from Tell City High with the class of 1990. He was a die-hard Yankees fan who made everyone he met smile. He knew no strangers and was loved by many.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Madonna; and his older brother, Steven Joseph Purcell.
Survivors include a daughter, Hannah; a son, Henry; two adopted nieces, Brandy and Diamond; an adopted nephew, Nicholas; two stepchildren, Francesca and Cory; two sisters, Rita Hawks of Arizona and Trina Harrison of Lincoln City; and four grandchildren, Madison, Braxton, Dante and Kaylee.
A memorial service is from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at College Heights United Methodist Church in Elizabethtown.
Visitation is from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the church.
There also will be a celebration of life from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, at The Pour Haus in Tell City. Everyone is invited to attend.
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 20, 2019