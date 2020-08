Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert Karr Elkin, 87, of Louisville, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at the Robley Rex V.A. Medical Center.



Survivors include a son, Robert Cole Elkin Sr.; a daughter, Kelly Marie Watson; six grandchildren and a great-grandchild.



Cremation was chosen with a private burial at Evergreen Cemetery in Louisville.



Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.



