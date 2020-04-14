Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert L. "Bob" Bohannon Sr.. View Sign Service Information Manakee Funeral Home 2098 Leitchfield Road Elizabethtown , KY 42701 7696341 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert L, "Bob" Bohannon Sr., 75, of Cecilia, went home to be with the Lord, Monday, April 13, 2020.



Born in Louisville on the Fourth of July 1944, Robert was a loving husband to Patricia Bohannon for 59 years.



Robert grew up in Louisville and was preceded in death by his parents, Lourine and Edwin Bohannon; and his granddaughter, Rebecca Bohannon.



While residing in Louisville, he worked for 14 years at Brown and Williamson. After moving to Cecilia, he worked for Gates Rubber Company, where he retired.



He enjoyed time with his family, a good Western movie, fishing, gospel and country music, dancing with his wife, gardening, planting flowers and UK basketball. He was quick-witted and always was up for a good joke.

A brilliant mind, who loved to work in his garage on a variety of projects.



Besides his wife, Robert is survived by four children, Robert Bohannon Jr. (Robin) of Cecilia, Tammy Thomas of Eastview, Robbin Richie (Woody) of Lawrenceburg and Joy Gray of Cecilia; 10 grandchildren, Jennifer, Jessica, Sean, Samantha, Justin, Katelynn, Brooklynn, Gracie, Jaylynn and Colton; four great-grandchildren, Ethan, Braeden, Hailey and Forrest and one due in July; and, his four-legged sidekick, Chicka.



Robert was an amazing husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, who will be greatly missed. A true Patriarch. A tremendous loss for his family and all who had the privilege to know him. His advice for any stressful situation was, "You'll know when you've had enough."



A memorial to celebrate his life will be scheduled, once we all feel safe enough to embrace one another.

