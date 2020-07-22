Robert L. Moser Sr., 90, of Louisville returned to his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, surrounded by family at his home.



Bob was born Dec. 3, 1929, in Bardstown Junction to the late Coe H. Moser and Mary Jane Trunnell-Moser. He retired from L&N Railroad after 41 years of service and he was a member of Little Flock Baptist Church. For more than 52 years, Bob was a friend of Bill W. where he helped generations of men and women find sobriety.



His brothers, Bill Moser and B.C. Moser, preceded him in death.



He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 70 years, Irene Moser; children, Robert L. Moser Jr., David L. Moser (Ruth), Michael W. Moser (Cathy), Nola Norton, Susan Pike (David) and Shelby Ryan (Allen); 15 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Lou Hall (Larry), Elizabeth Kirkman and Eva Moser; and a host of other dear family and friends.



The funeral is at noon Saturday, July 25, in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home, Preston Highway at Brooks Road, Shepherdsville. Because of COVID-19 restrictions a private burial follows in Brookland Cemetery.



Family and friends may pay their respects from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to Little Flock Baptist Church.

