Robert Lee Lewis, 84, of Cecilia, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at his home.
He was a member of Franklin Crossroads Baptist Church, a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired as personnel manager for V.G. Reed and Sons.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela Joan Lewis; a son, Dennis Patrick Lewis; two brothers, Joe Cain and James Lewis; and a sister, Carol Jean Lewis.
Survivors include his loving wife, Jessie Ellen Gaither Lewis; two sons, James Michael Lewis (Polly) and Jamis Lee Lewis (Winifred); two daughters, Valerie Anne Sharp (Tommy) and Monica Lewis Taul (David); 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Franklin Crossroads Baptist Church with Brother Mitch Whidden Jr. officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Visitation begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
To leave an online condolence or to light a candle of remembrance, go to trowbridgefh.com.
Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with the arrangements.