Robert Lee Lewis
Robert Lee Lewis, 84, of Cecilia, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at his home.

He was a member of Franklin Crossroads Baptist Church, a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired as personnel manager for V.G. Reed and Sons.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela Joan Lewis; a son, Dennis Patrick Lewis; two brothers, Joe Cain and James Lewis; and a sister, Carol Jean Lewis.

Survivors include his loving wife, Jessie Ellen Gaither Lewis; two sons, James Michael Lewis (Polly) and Jamis Lee Lewis (Winifred); two daughters, Val­erie Anne Sharp (Tommy) and Monica Lewis Taul (David); 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Franklin Crossroads Baptist Church with Brother Mitch Whidden Jr. officiating. Burial follows in Eliza­betht­own Memorial Gardens.

Visitation begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the church.

To leave an online condolence or to light a candle of remembrance, go to trowbridgefh.com.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Trowbridge Funeral Home
234 West Dixie Avenue
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2204
