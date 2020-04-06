Robert Louis Ladd

Robert Louis Ladd of Jeffersontown, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020.

He was a 1960 graduate of Elizabethtown High School, an avid golfer and passionate UK fan.

He was preceded in death by his son, Richard Howard Ladd; his parents, Howard O. and Minnie Lee Ladd; and a brother, John Ladd.

Survivors include his daughter, Lisa Ladd of Rineyville; two sisters, Betty Raine (Bill) of Rineyville and Mary Cunningham (Arch) of Elizabethtown; and nieces and nephews.

Services are private.

Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 7, 2020
