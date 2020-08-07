Robert "Bob" Lynn Estes, 77, of Louisville, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.
Bob was born Oct. 28, 1942, in Owensboro, to the late A.D. Estes and Martha Mae Meserve Estes. He was a graduate of Daviess County High School and the University of Kentucky. He married his high school sweetheart, Carolyn, on April 20, 1963. He was a fun-loving husband, father, friend, neighbor, co-worker and boss. Bob began his professional career at CSI and later transitioned to employment with Torbitt & Castleman Food Processing. His life eventually led him to become a member of Southeast Christian Church. From this focused fellowship, Bob very soon became an employee where he finished his career. He was an avid sports fan of all sports. He loved his Kentucky Wildcats and any sport, instrument or activity his grandkids were involved in. Bob was loyal and generous to all he met and knew. He has left a legacy of love, laughter and goodwill towards all.
Bob is survived by his loving wife and sweetheart, Carolyn Ann Keown Estes; his three children, Scott Estes (Debbie), Chris Estes (Kyna) and Kelli Van Zant (Stephen); nine grandchildren and a great-grandchild; his brother, Gary Estes (Beverly); and a host of family and friends.
A celebration of life is at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at Chapel in the Woods, 1401 Moser Road, Louisville. Burial follows in Louisville Memorial Gardens East.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, in Middletown.
Expressions of sympathy may take form of contributions to SECC Missions or Operation Parent, operationparent.org.