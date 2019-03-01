Robert "Bob" Randall Hodges Sr., 76, of Elizabethtown, died Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.
Survivors include his companion, Roberta "Bertie" Stinson; two children, Kim Hodges-Hatfield and Robert Randall Hodges Jr.; and five grandchildren.
The funeral is at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home in Shepherdsville. Burial follows in Highland Memory Gardens in Mount Washington.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and continues from 8:30 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the International Rett Syndrome Foundation.
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 2, 2019