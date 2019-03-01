Obituary





Survivors include his companion, Roberta "Bertie" Stinson; two children, Kim Hodges-Hatfield and Robert Randall Hodges Jr.; and five grandchildren.



The funeral is at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home in Shepherdsville. Burial follows in Highland Memory Gardens in Mount Washington.



Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and continues from 8:30 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the funeral home.



4895 North Preston Highway

Shepherdsville , KY 40165

Funeral Home Details

