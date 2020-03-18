Robert Romeo Lapointe, 72, of Rineyville, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at his home.
He was a native of Montreal, Quebec, served in the U.S. Coast Guard and was a retired truck driver for United Utilities.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Emile and Annette Carroll Lapointe.
Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Erika Quinn; two sons, Mike (Monica) Quinn and Gary Quinn, all of Rineyville; two daughters, Tami and Christina; three brothers, Claude Lapointe, Gillis Lapointe and Romeo Lapointe; a sister, Marietta Lidl; eight-grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
There will be no services.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 19, 2020