Robert Skillman Sadler, 76, of Cecilia, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Hodgenville.
He was a native of Hardin County and retired from Lucas Trucking Company and farming. He never met a stranger and was of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Fay Sadler; a son, Bryan Sadler; and his father, Calvin Sadler.
He is survived by two children, Debbie (Mark) Hibbard and Steven Sadler; four granddaughters, Chrystal Sadler, Miranda Robinson, Amanda Hibbard and Brianna Latham; five great-grandchildren, Hailey, Karly, Braylynn, Addison and Brayden, all of Cecilia; two stepsons, Marcus Butler and Michael Sparks; six stepgrandchildren; a special friend, Louise Sadler; a brother, David Sadler; and two sisters, Wanda Martin and Barbara Johnson.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Bill Felker officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the WHAS Crusade for Children.
Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 6, 2020