Robert "Bobby" Terry, 69, of Big Clifty, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at his residence.



He was born Nov. 2, 1950, in Hardin County, the son of the late Shelby Raymond and Cova Mae Pence Terry.



He was retired from Crucible Steel in Elizabethtown. He was a member of the Antioch Christian Church.



Survivors include his wife, Wanda Faye Terry of Big Clifty; two daughters, Bobbi Jo Walton of Big Clifty and Faith Terry (Jason Combs) of Eastview; a sister, Donna Braswell; and a brother, Dale Terry, both of Big Clifty; and five grandchildren, Brooklyn, Jason, Jaden, Chris and Gabriel.



A graveside service is at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Antioch Christian Cemetery in Big Clifty with Brother Micha Trent officiating.



