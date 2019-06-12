Robert Wayne "Bear" Maraman

Funeral
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Lebanon Junction City Cemetery
Robert Wayne "Bear" Maraman, 62, of Louisville, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Sts. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital in Louisville.

Survivors include two sons, Wesley Robert Maraman and Isaiah Wade Maraman; two grandsons; and his former wife and mother of their sons, Tammy King.

The funeral is at 10 a.m. Friday, June 14, at Lebanon Junction City Cemetery with Pastor David Jordan officiating.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on June 13, 2019
