Roberta Mae Sowers, 85, of Cecilia, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at her residence.
She was born Oct. 9, 1934, in Benham, to the late Phil Fannin and Ollie Mae Pedigo Roberts. Mrs. Sowers was the first female supervisor for Eaton Axle and worked there for more than 20 years. She was the salutatorian of Glasgow High School, Class of 1951, and a member of First Baptist Church of Sonora, where she served as a Sunday school teacher for many years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Phil Sowers and Joey Sowers; a sister, Phyllis Lile; and a son-in-law, Jim Cottrell.
Survivors include a daughter, Dianne Cottrell of Cecilia; two sons, Kerry Sowers of Glasgow and Steve Sowers (Lisa) of Scottsville; a daughter-in-law, Marilyn Gold of Merry Oaks; eight grandchildren, Chance Groves (Danny) of Merry Oaks, Ben Cottrell of Louisville, Dr. Emily Cottrell of Pittsburgh, Chris Isenberg of Scottsville, Andy Carver (Serena) of Cave City, Sidney Shaw (Tyler) and Griffin Sowers, all of Glasgow, and Zach Sowers of Scottsville; six great-grandchildren, Hunter Groves, Hayden Isenberg, Baylee Cottrell, Cole Carver, Kada Shaw and Asher Sowers; a brother, Richard Roberts of Plainfield, Indiana; and a niece and several nephews.
The funeral for Mrs. Sowers is at 11 a.m. CDT Saturday, June 13, at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home in Glasgow with burial in Pedigo Cemetery in Metcalfe County.
Visitation is Saturday morning until time for the service at the funeral home.
The family requests donations be made to Hosparus Health of Central Kentucky, 105 Diecks Drive, Elizabethtown, KY 42701.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.