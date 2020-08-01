Robin R. Jones, 64, of Elizabethtown, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020.



Robin loved bowling and track and field. She was a traveling singer with the Zion Aires Gospel Group. She was part of the Fort Knox Black History Committee as well as Fort Knox Finance Division. She also was a part of Brother to Brother and the Radcliff Woman's Club.



She was born July 14, 1956, in Norristown, Pennsylvania, to Robert and Dorothy Winstead.



She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Lee Winstead; her mother, Dorothy Mildred Keith; her grandfather, James Moore; and her grandmother, Helen Moore.



Robin is survived by her loving family, her father, John Leonard Keith I; four children, Josiah C. Jones, Eulaisha (Sugar) Denice Jones, Ruth Chrisaundra Jones and Joseph Jared Jones a grandchild, Faybria Dorothya-Faith Brown; a sister, Denice ; a brother, John L. Keith II; with a host of family and friends to cherish her memories.



Her celebration of life service is at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, 10304 Dixie Hwy. Burial follows in Elizabethtown City Cemetery.



Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



The family requests contributions in Robin's memory be made to the family.



