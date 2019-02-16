Rodney Dee Blumberg, 62, passed away, Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Paul Blumenberg.
Rodney is survived by his wife, Denice; his parents, Jasper and Vera Blumenberg; three brothers; four stepchildren; a host of grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23 at Powerhouse of Praise & Deliverance, 1105 Woodland Dr, Elizabethtown, burial follows at a later date.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at Newcomer Funeral Home SW, 10304 Dixie Hwy, Louisville.
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 935-0056
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 17, 2019