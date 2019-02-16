Rodney Dee Blumberg

Rodney Dee Blumberg, 62, passed away, Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Paul Blumenberg.

Rodney is survived by his wife, Denice; his parents, Jasper and Vera Blumenberg; three brothers; four stepchildren; a host of grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

The funeral is at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23 at Powerhouse of Praise & Deliverance, 1105 Woodland Dr, Elizabethtown, burial follows at a later date.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at Newcomer Funeral Home SW, 10304 Dixie Hwy, Louisville.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 17, 2019
