Rodney Phillip Prickett, 73, of Elizabethtown, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at his home.He was a native of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and a lifetime member of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 437 in Oshkosh. He served in the Vietnam War where he was a recipient of the Bronze Star. He retired from the U.S. Army after 20 years and Fort Knox civil service after 27 years.He was preceded in death by a grandchild, Victoria Manco; and his mother, Mary Prickett.He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Lana Lane Prickett; three children, Amy (Michael) Manco of Elizabethtown, Rodney (Carrie) Prickett of Nash­ville, Tennessee, and Andrea (Eddie) Bennett of Elizabeth­town; a brother, James (Arlene) Prickett of Oshkosh; a sister, Lorraine Olejnik of Oshkosh; 14 grandchildren, Joshua, Joseph, Justin, Jennifer, Phillip, Billy, Tommy, Samantha, Kaitlyn, Kelsie, Krista, Bradley, Dustin and Dalton; 14 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.The funeral is at noon Thursday at St. James Catholic Church in Elizabethtown with the Rev. J. Scott Murphy officiating. Burial follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues at 10 a.m. Thursday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.Memorial donations may be made to the Program.Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.