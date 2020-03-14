Rodney Phillip Prickett

Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
10:00 AM
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
12:00 PM
12:00 PM
St. James Catholic Church
Obituary
Rodney Phillip Prickett, 73, of Elizabethtown, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at his home.

He was a native of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and a lifetime member of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 437 in Oshkosh. He served in the Vietnam War where he was a recipient of the Bronze Star. He retired from the U.S. Army after 20 years and Fort Knox civil service after 27 years.

He was preceded in death by a grandchild, Victoria Manco; and his mother, Mary Prickett.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Lana Lane Prickett; three children, Amy (Michael) Manco of Elizabethtown, Rodney (Carrie) Prickett of Nash­ville, Tennessee, and Andrea (Eddie) Bennett of Elizabeth­town; a brother, James (Arlene) Prickett of Oshkosh; a sister, Lorraine Olejnik of Oshkosh; 14 grandchildren, Joshua, Joseph, Justin, Jennifer, Phillip, Billy, Tommy, Samantha, Kaitlyn, Kelsie, Krista, Bradley, Dustin and Dalton; 14 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is at noon Thursday at St. James Catholic Church in Elizabethtown with the Rev. J. Scott Murphy officiating. Burial follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues at 10 a.m. Thursday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.

Memorial donations may be made to the Program.

Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 15, 2020
