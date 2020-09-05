Or Copy this URL to Share

Roger Allen Hutchens Sr., 90, of Boston, Kentucky, died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Landmark of Bardstown Rehabilitation Center.



Survivors include five children, Roger "Corky" Hutchens Jr., Patricia Price, Rita Hutchens, Charles Hutchens and Patrick Hutchens; 15 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.



Cremation was chosen with a memorial service at a later date.



Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction is in charge of arrangements.

