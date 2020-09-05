1/
Roger Allen Hutchens Sr.
Roger Allen Hutchens Sr., 90, of Boston, Kentucky, died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Landmark of Bardstown Rehabilitation Center.

Survivors include five children, Roger "Corky" Hutchens Jr., Patricia Price, Rita Hutchens, Charles Hutchens and Patrick Hutchens; 15 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

Cremation was chosen with a memorial service at a later date.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Sep. 5 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Trowbridge Funeral Home
12497 Boston Road
Boston, KY 40107
(502) 833-4823
