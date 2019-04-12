Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger Allen VanMetre. View Sign





He was a native of Hardin County, served in the U.S. Army and retired from the Fort Knox School System after 35 years, where he taught science. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus Council No. 1455.



He was preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela VanMetre Hooker; two grandsons, George Allen Boehnlein and Scott Joseph Boehnlein II; and his parents, Shelby Allen and Lena Ruth Gibson VanMetre.



Roger is survived by his wife, Judy Sweeten VanMetre; two daughters, Laura VanMetre Lewis of Owensboro and Elizabeth VanMetre (Scott) Boehnlein of Louisville; a sister, Barbara Ann VanMetre Gore of Louisville; six grandchildren, Chelsea (Tyler) Boyle, Cassidy Hooker, Shelby Lewis, Victoria Lewis, Scott Joseph Boehnlein III and George William Boehnlein.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Monday, April 15, at St. James Catholic Church with the Revs. Scott Wimsett and Shayne Duvall officiating. Burial with military honors follows in St. James Cemetery.



Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and continues at 9 a.m. Monday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. A prayer vigil will begin at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. James Catholic Church or St. James Catholic Regional School.

306 College Street

Elizabethtown , KY 42701

(270) 765-2737

