Roger Carroll, 66, of Sonora, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at his residence.

He was born in Brownsville to Orville and Frances Carroll. He was a welder and had worked for Modern Welding.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers-in-law, Charles Micheal Goodman, Billy Sanders and Bob Pippin; and a special sister, Lorine Rigdon.

Survivors include his loving wife, Sharon Carroll of Sonora; three daughters, Christian (Adam) Ferguson of Upton and Sara Beth (Stephen) Carroll and Kelly (Justin) Davenport, all of Sonora; five sisters, Corene (Melvin) Rigdon of Brownsville, Geraldine (J.D.) Miller of Leitchfield, Jackie (J.W.) Bratcher of Corydon, Indiana, and Sue Sanders and Helen Pippin, both of Brownsville; a brother, Ralph (Janet) Carroll of Canmer; 11 Grandchildren, Emily, Kaylee, Luke, Courtney, Colton, Charly, Lilly, Joe, Gracie, Hagan and A.J.; and two great-grandchildren Bella and Levi.

The funeral is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Manakee Funeral Home in Sonora with Harold Miller officiating. Burial follows in Sonora Cemetery.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Aug. 2, 2019
