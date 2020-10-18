1/
Roger Dean Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger Dean Smith, 69, of Upton, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.

He was born in Cub Run to Wilburn and Mae Webb Smith. He was retired from General Electric after 39 and a half years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; six sisters, Joyce Sanders, Aline Bell, Betty Snyder, Barbara Butler, Mary Logsdon and Beverly Staples; four brothers, David Smith, Tom Smith, Paul Smith and Edward Smith.

He is survived by a son, Ronnie Smith of Upton; two daughters, Trina (Kerry) Cottrell of Eliza­beth­town and Melanie (Daniel) Gaither of Shelbyville; two brothers, Gary Smith of Upton and Robin Smith of Upton; eight grandchildren, Emma, Reigan, Jaidyn, Somarah, Brady, Shawna, Taylor and Brandon; and two great-grandchildren, Landyn, and Elly.

The funeral is at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Manakee Funeral Home in Upton. Burial follows in Brackett Cemetery.

Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Oct. 18 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Manakee Funeral Home
215 North Walnut Street
Upton, KY 42784
270-369-7444
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved