Roger Dean Smith, 69, of Upton, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.



He was born in Cub Run to Wilburn and Mae Webb Smith. He was retired from General Electric after 39 and a half years.



He was preceded in death by his parents; six sisters, Joyce Sanders, Aline Bell, Betty Snyder, Barbara Butler, Mary Logsdon and Beverly Staples; four brothers, David Smith, Tom Smith, Paul Smith and Edward Smith.



He is survived by a son, Ronnie Smith of Upton; two daughters, Trina (Kerry) Cottrell of Eliza­beth­town and Melanie (Daniel) Gaither of Shelbyville; two brothers, Gary Smith of Upton and Robin Smith of Upton; eight grandchildren, Emma, Reigan, Jaidyn, Somarah, Brady, Shawna, Taylor and Brandon; and two great-grandchildren, Landyn, and Elly.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Manakee Funeral Home in Upton. Burial follows in Brackett Cemetery.



Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

