1/
Roger Hawke
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger Hawke, 85, of Upton passed away Monday, July 6, 2020.

Born Saturday, Aug. 18, 1934, in Upton, he was the son of the late Clyde Hawke and the late Ester Meers Hawke.

He was a veteran of the Korean War.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Brian Hawke; a daughter, Tammy Hawke; a sister, Evelyn Stout; and a brother, Melvin Hawke.

He is survived by two daughters, Linda Shannon and Gina Hawke; a sister, Rose Underwood (Orville); and a brother, Calvin Hawke.

A memorial service is at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at Upton Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of service on July 18 at the church. The family requests that everyone wear face masks to the memorial service.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at crestlawnmemorial.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Jul. 6 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved