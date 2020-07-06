Roger Hawke, 85, of Upton passed away Monday, July 6, 2020.
Born Saturday, Aug. 18, 1934, in Upton, he was the son of the late Clyde Hawke and the late Ester Meers Hawke.
He was a veteran of the Korean War.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Brian Hawke; a daughter, Tammy Hawke; a sister, Evelyn Stout; and a brother, Melvin Hawke.
He is survived by two daughters, Linda Shannon and Gina Hawke; a sister, Rose Underwood (Orville); and a brother, Calvin Hawke.
A memorial service is at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at Upton Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of service on July 18 at the church. The family requests that everyone wear face masks to the memorial service.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at crestlawnmemorial.com.