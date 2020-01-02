Roger S. Neal Jr., 87, of Elizabethtown, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, peacefully with his family at his side.
Roger was born Dec. 7, 1932, to his late parents, Roger Sr. and Bertha Neal. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War, retired from International Harvester and was an avid UK fan.
He also was preceded in death by two brothers, Bill and Joe; and two sisters, Martha and Louise.
Survivors include his five daughters, Janet Bertoli, Barbara Gaddie (Brent), Judy Hubbard (Bob), Julie Burnett (Gary) and Karen Ridgway (Tiger); three stepchildren; a sister, Barbara Miller; a brother, Larry Neal (Harriet); 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and his dog, Tiny.
The funeral is at noon Monday, Jan. 6, at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy., Louisville. Burial follows in Bethany Cemetery.
Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday and continues at 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial gifts may be made to ASPCA or St. Judes Children Hospital.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 3, 2020