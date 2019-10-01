Roger Wayne Richardson, 76, of Waddy, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.



He was a native of Elizabethtown and a graduate of Lynnvale High School and Western Kentucky University, where he earned numerous accreditations. He started teaching in 1964, taught for 11½ years, was a principal for 23½ years and retired in 1999. He owned and operated Richardson's Easy Step in Buffalo for four years and also was a Kentucky Colonel.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Garland Wayne Richardson and Lena Cathern Vertrees Richardson; and a brother, Bobby Richardson.



Survivors include two sons, Jeffrey Wayne Richardson (Tiffany) of Waddy and Steven Keith Richardson (Lynnette) of Simpsonville; a daughter, Kathy Lynne Edwards (Quinn) of Shelbyville; a brother, Donie Richardson of Elizabethtown; a sister, Linda Faye Barry of Elizabethtown; seven grandchildren, Derrek Keith Richardson (Kaitlin), Kayla Lynne Edwards, Cathern Marie Richardson, Savanna Nicole Edwards, Jacob Andrew Richardson, Michael Saul Edwards and Jessica Elizabeth Edwards; and a great-grandchild, Emmy Perkinson.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in Hardin Memorial Park in Elizabethtown.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues at 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

