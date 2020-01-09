Ron Atkinson

Ron Atkinson, 70, of Elizabethtown, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Health in Elizabethtown.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald and Hazel Atkinson; and a brother, Charles "Dickie" Atkinson.

Survivors include his wife, Terrie Atkinson of Eliza­bethtown; a son, Jason Atkinson of Radcliff; a daughter, Melissa Leach (David) of Radcliff; a grandchild, Colt Dalton; a great-grandchild; and two sisters, Doris Higgins (Shirl) of Ohio and Linda Futrell (Charles) of Alabama.

Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Cremation will follow.

Donations can be made to American Legion Post No. 113, Vietnam Veteran's Honor's Dinner, 1251 Ring Road, Elizabethtown, KY 42701.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 10, 2020
