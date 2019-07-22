Ronald Allen Cordean, 70, of DeSoto, Texas, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, at Methodist Charlton Medical Center in Dallas, Texas.



He was born June 8, 1949, in Nuremberg, West Germany, to August F. and Bettye J. Cordean.



Ron graduated from Elizabethtown High School in 1967, received his associate degree from Elizabethtown Community College in 1969 and received his bachelor degree from the University of Kentucky in 1971.



His 40-year career in the banking sector included positions with the Comptroller of the Currency; Bloomington (Indiana) National Bank, the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas; the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation; and several banks in the Dallas region.



He was preceded in death by his parents, August F. and Bettye J. Cordean.



Ron is survived by his two brothers, Michael (Mary) and Keith (Colette); four nieces, Michelle, Carolyn, Kelly (Rueben) and Megan (Jake); one nephew, Ryan; his former wife, Esperanza; and a close group of friends from his high school days back in E'town.



The funeral was held July 5 at Laurel Land Funeral Home in Dallas and he was laid to rest later that day in Laurel Land Memorial Park in Dallas.



Memorial gifts in Ron's honor may be directed to the Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS) Foundation or the .