Ronald Alvi Dockery, 71, of Elizabethtown, went home to be with Jesus on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.



Ron was a member of Lincoln Memorial Baptist Church in Hodgenville for more than half a century, serving over the years as a youth leader, Sunday school teacher and deacon. He also served as a Gideon distributing Bibles.



Ron's career as a skilled electrical and mechanical engineer spanned nearly five decades and included work for both the private sector and the U.S. government for the U.S. Army, Navy and Air Force Corps of Engineers. His work took him and Mary across the globe to Germany for four years, the Azores for three years and Japan for two.



A loving, dedicated father who taught his daughters to love God first and foremost and, secondly, to demonstrate love and loyalty to family, Ron was the notorious King of "Gotchas." Nothing made him happier than surprising members of the Fam in special birthday years with costumes, fake photo shoots, mystery destinations and cowbells.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvi and Clara K. Dockery; and a sister, Thelma.



Ron is survived by his loving wife and partner of 52 years, Mary Curry Dockery; four daughters and sons-in-law Maronda (Buddy) Dowdy, Rebecca (John) Hannifan, Angela (Justin) Rutledge and Allyson (Eraldo) Pereira; and 12 grandchildren, Olivia and Abigail Hannifan; Jacob, Alex, Andrew, Jenna, Annaliese and Joy Rutledge; Madison, Christopher and Dallas Dowdy and Yuri Pereira.



Private graveside services will be held at Lincoln Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery with Brother Justin Rutledge officiating.



Drive through visitation is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville.



"Dad, you will be dearly missed, but your legacy of love, faith and Gotchas will continue to the next generation. Dearest Lord, lead us, guide us, guard us and direct us. And keep us as one family always. In Jesus' Name."



