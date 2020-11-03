Ronald D. Brown, 69, of Big Clifty, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 25, 1951, in Louisville, the son of the late Calvin and Mary Johnson Brown.
Ronnie loved his family and getting "sugars." He loved listening to Elvis and was an avid U of L fan. He retired from General Electric, was a U.S. Army veteran and was a member of American Legion Post No. 81.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Lampton Brown; his first love, Penny Lynn; a brother, Danny Brown; his beloved fur baby, Buddy; and two fur grandbabies, Hunter and Gracie.
Survivors include four children, Lisa Marie Butler (Chris), Timothy Allen Brown (Christy), Pamela Kay Hay (Marshall) and Shannon Brown (Jeff); two stepchildren, Ashley White (Robby) and Jonathan Fights (Sam); three sisters, Debra Lampton (Allen), Toni Goodman and Lana Black; a brother, Randy Brown (Mary); 13 grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and his beloved fur baby, Fancy.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. CST Friday, Nov. 6, at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with his childhood best friend and brother, Woody Girdley officiating. Burial follows in Moore Cemetery in Big Clifty.
Visitation is from noon to 8 p.m. CST Thursday and continues from 9 a.m. CST until time of service Friday at the funeral home.
All those who wish to honor and remember Mr. Brown in person at the funeral home are required to wear a mask or face covering while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
Watson & Hunt Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Brown.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Ronald D. Brown and sign his virtual guestbook at watsonhuntfuneral.com.