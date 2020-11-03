1/1
Ronald D. Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald D. Brown, 69, of Big Clifty, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Jan. 25, 1951, in Louisville, the son of the late Calvin and Mary Johnson Brown.

Ronnie loved his family and getting "sugars." He loved listening to Elvis and was an avid U of L fan.  He retired from General Electric, was a U.S. Army veteran and was a member of American Legion Post No. 81.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Lampton Brown; his first love, Penny Lynn; a brother, Danny Brown; his beloved fur baby, Buddy; and two fur grandbabies, Hunter and Gracie.

Survivors include four children, Lisa Marie Butler (Chris), Timothy Allen Brown (Christy), Pamela Kay Hay (Marshall) and Shannon Brown (Jeff); two stepchildren, Ashley White (Robby) and Jonathan Fights (Sam); three sisters, Debra Lampton (Allen), Toni Goodman and Lana Black; a brother, Randy Brown (Mary); 13 grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and his beloved fur baby, Fancy.

The funeral is at 1 p.m. CST Friday, Nov. 6, at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with his childhood best friend and brother, Woody Girdley officiating. Burial follows in Moore Cemetery in Big Clifty.

Visitation is from noon to 8 p.m. CST Thursday and continues from 9 a.m. CST until time of service Friday at the funeral home.

All those who wish to honor and remember Mr. Brown in person at the funeral home are required to wear a mask or face covering while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.

Watson & Hunt Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Brown. 

Share your messages of condolence with the family of Ronald D. Brown and sign his virtual guestbook at watsonhuntfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Nov. 3 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Watson & Hunt Funeral Directors
2373 Elizabethtown Road
Leitchfield, KY 42754
(270) 259-4566
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved